Megan James' Forecast | Big changes on the move

Good morning and happy Thursday! We are in store for a near-seasonal day before our next weather-maker rolls in tonight. Daytime highs reach the middle 40s with cloudy skies and southeasterly winds. By the afternoon hours, around dinner time, rain starts to push into western Kentucky. That rain will reach central Kentucky overnight and stick with us for a rainy Friday.

Gusty wind, hail and potential tornadoes were forecast Saturday across the Southeast. (Source: Jan Mallander / MGN Online)

Friday is going to be a rainy and breezy one. About half an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected. Winds will pick up through the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. It'll be a fairly cold rain as highs only reach the middle 40s.

As temperatures drop into the evening hours, some rain could transition into a wintry mix. A few flakes are possible in the morning hours of Saturday and throughout the day, a rain snow mix.

The remainder of the 7 day forecast doesn't have too many ups and downs with temperatures trending a touch above or below average. Our next system looks to be on the move heading into Wednesday.