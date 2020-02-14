Megan James' Forecast | Bitter cold for Valentine's Day

Good morning and happy Friday! It is a bitter cold start to the day across the Bluegrass. Wind chills start out in the single digits for a lot of folks, for others in the lower to middle teens. A few flurries are a possibility, too. Bundle up as you get the morning started! Arctic air sticks with us through the rest of the day as highs only push near 30 degrees. We will see a gradual clearing of clouds today, as far as sky conditions go.

This weekend is shaping up to be more mild as we gradually warm up again. Highs for Saturday reach the middle 40s after another brisk, wind chills in the single digits and teens type of morning. We have mostly sunny conditions on top of that.

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs reach right around 50 for the afternoon.

An active set up returns for the week ahead. Temperatures climb to near 60 for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings the chance for storms on Tuesday, and then a big temperature crash thereafter.

