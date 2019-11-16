Megan James' Forecast | Calm and Cool

Happy Saturday! It is a cool start to the day, which so far has been pretty typical for this November. We are trending below average and will continue that pattern today. Highs reach the lower 40s for many, but the middle 40s for parts of the southern half of the state. For reference, that is about 10 degrees below average with typical highs being in the middle 50s. Aside from cool temperatures, we will see quite a bit of sunshine with winds noticeable out of the northeast.

Moving into Sunday, it will be another brisk start to the day with lows in the 20s and 30s for many. Patchy fog is a possibility, especially in low-lying areas. Through the day we warm up closer to 50 degrees. Clouds increase through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies heading into Monday morning.

By Monday we could see a few sprinkles, and overnight into Tuesday morning a few of those sprinkles could turn into snow flakes. It is very temperature dependent if we do see any flurries, since lows will be near the freezing mark.

The rest of the week trends at or below average, with mostly calm conditions. Friday looks to brings another steep crash in temperatures.