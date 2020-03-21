Megan James' Forecast | Calm and cool for Saturday

Good morning and happy Saturday! It is a much different story temperature-wise to kick off the weekend than it was for our Friday. Morning temperatures are about 20-30 degrees cooler- sitting in the upper 30s, low 40s to kick off the morning hours. Throughout the day we stay on the cooler side with highs near 50 and mostly cloudy skies. Northerly winds continue to bring in cooler air.

Temperatures rebound a touch- into the middle 50s for Sunday. Skies stay partly cloudy, and rain rolls in through the evening hours and sticks with us overnight. It is just the start of a very soggy set up for the upcoming week.

Multiple rain chances stick around from Sunday night all the way through Friday and possibly beyond. Some models are showing about 2-3 inches throughout the upcoming7 day period. On the bright side, for warmer weather lovers, temperatures gradually warm through the week into the 60s, and some days could even hit the 70s by late week. During dry times it will be a good chance to get outside and get a breathe of fresh air!