Megan James' Forecast | Calm before a chance of snow

We are still seeing a few showers out over eastern Kentucky to start the morning. A few are on the heavier side. Those will clear out by later in the morning, leaving a break in active weather and a period of sunshine. Temperatures are at their warmest point to start the day. By this afternoon temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the Commonwealth as a trough of cold air rolls on in. As that trough nears a few showers will kick up again. As temperatures drop, showers likely turn to a wintry mix and then snow. The likelihood of snow is very temperature dependent on when we reach the freezing point. Light accumulations are expected of a dusting to 2 inches for most, but locally higher totals through eastern Kentucky.

A few snow showers stick around into Monday morning, especially for the most southeast corner of the state. Temperatures stay well below average as they stick in the 30s.

Temperatures warm up slightly for the rest of the week, but stay well below average in the 40s for much of the 7 day forecast.

