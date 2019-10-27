Megan James' Forecast | Calm before another pattern change

After a very rainy Saturday, conditions dry out significantly to wrap up the weekend. A few morning sprinkles are possible, but otherwise it will be a dry day as the clouds start to break apart. High temperatures stay fairly seasonal in the lower to middle 60s, warmer for areas that see more sunshine. Winds will still be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night and into Monday morning, there is the potential for dense fog to develop. Fog will dissipate heading through the morning hours, making way for another seasonal day. High temperatures will rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. Quite a bit of sunshine is to be expected.

Dry skies and seasonal temperatures stick around through Tuesday. By Wednesday a cold front inching closer brings the chance for rain.

As of now, rain looks likely for Halloween as a cold front rolls through. Temperatures take quite the tumble behind it, with high temperatures falling into the 40s to wrap up the week.