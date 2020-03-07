Megan James' Forecast | Clocks and temperatures both spring forward

Good morning and happy Saturday! Yesterday was a chilly, wintry day. Today is looking and feeling much better. Winds calm down for the day as highs reach near 50 degrees. That's fairly seasonal for this time of year. A few clouds lingering from yesterday this morning will clear out by midday, giving way to an abundance of sunshine.

**Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins!**

Sunny skies are here for our Sunday as well. On top of that, not only do our clocks spring forward, but so do our temperatures! We are near 60 degrees for Sunday- feeling good with a southwesterly flow.

Enjoy the weekend while it is here, because a stormy set up is on tap for the week ahead. We are looking at temperatures holding steady near 60 degrees with a chance for rain or storms just about every day. As always, we will keep you updated through the upcoming week.

