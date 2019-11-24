Megan James' Forecast | Clouds roll out, seasonal temps roll in

It is cool again for Sunday, but rain has moved out of the region. Throughout the day we warm up about 10 degrees, into the middle to upper 40s for a lot of folks. Morning clouds will gradually give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will settle down a little bit, but will still be noticeable out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures rebound to near seasonal for Monday to start the new week. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy with wind gust up to 20 mph. Skies stay mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday brings a change in pattern as the next weather system rolls on in. Clouds will be on the increase, but temperatures stay fairly warm near 60 degrees. Rain chances increase later on in the day, with the better chance being Wednesday. Winds stay breezy as well.

As of now, Thanksgiving day is looking mostly dry as temperatures drop back into the 40s.