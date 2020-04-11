Megan James' Forecast | Comfortable today, storms for Easter

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today will be feeling more mild than yesterday. Highs will work their way up to around 60 degrees after a cold start to the day. We will see some good sunshine before clouds start to increase later on in the day and into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, will be a day to watch. Severe weather is expected across much of the south and southeast. Throughout central Kentucky we are at a slight risk for severe weather with an enhanced risk throughout the southern edge of the state.

Daytime highs warm up into the middle 60s before storms roll in through the afternoon hours and especially through the evening. Hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding are all high possibilities. The chance for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. As always, we will keep you up to date here on WKYT on TV, online, and on your WKYT First Alert weather app.