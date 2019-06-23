Megan James' Forecast | More Storms Before Summer-like Days

Storms are possible this afternoon and isolated into this evening. The best chance for storms will be overnight and through Monday day. Some storms on Monday could be on the strong side primarily in terms of wind and rainfall. With more rainfall on the way, flash flooding is still going to be a concern.

After Monday, a more typical summer-like pattern sets up. A decent amount of sunshine is expected Tuesday through Friday with isolated chances for afternoon storms most days with more dry time than not. Wednesday looks to be the driest day.

High temperatures will be seasonal as they reach near the middle 80s most days. Mild low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s.