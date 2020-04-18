Megan James' Forecast | Dry today, rain chance returns tomorrow

​Good morning and happy Saturday! It is another chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are dropping back into the middle 30s for a lot of folks. Patchy fog is also a possibility, but breezy conditions will help to quickly clear that on out. We are watching rain showers start to push out of eastern Kentucky, and on the tail end a few flurries are possible.

The daytime hours remain on the cooler side in the middle 50s, but clouds will gradually clear out through the day. Winds will become more calm as well.

We warm up a bit for Sunday. Highs will be right around 60 degrees with a chance of showers becoming greater later in the day.

Showers clear out overnight and the week ahead trends more comfortable. Next active weather system looks to roll in on Wednesday night.