Megan James' Forecast | Dry today, spring-like storm chances this week

Good morning and happy Sunday! We are cloudy and dry to start the morning, but throughout the day some of those clouds will thin on out. Highs for today will reach near 50 degrees for most, with some sunshine in the mix.

The new week brings an active, very spring-like set up. Temperatures for the rest of the 7 day stretch, with the exception of Saturday stick above average.

Monday we will see a mostly dry, mostly cloudy day with a slight chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s. Then on Tuesday, more rain is a possibility. Highs near 60 again.

As of right now, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are looking like our most solid rain chances as highs work their way all the way up to near 70 degrees by Friday.

