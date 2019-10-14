Megan James' Forecast | Fall sticks around

It is going to be another seasonal, comfortable day across the Bluegrass to start the new week. With plenty of sun in the sky, high temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s, close to 70 by the afternoon. 68 is the average high for this time of year.

Tuesday will continue the near-seasonal trend with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day as a cold front inches closer from the north. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a few chilly showers are possible along the cold front as it makes its way south.

Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures return for Wednesday. Highs will struggle to make it out of the middle 50s. Skies clear by the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be on the cooler side as well with highs still in the 50s. Temperatures rebound to comfortable, near-seasonal highs heading into the weekend with more dry time than not.