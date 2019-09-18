Megan James' Forecast | Few chances for much needed rain

It is shaping up to be another warm day across the Bluegrass. By this afternoon highs will be well into the middle to upper 80s for most. Temperatures will be the warmest in the western half of the state. There is a trough out over eastern Kentucky which could generate a shower or storm, but will provide some cloud cover. Most stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Heading into Thursday, cooler air rolls on in. Some cloud cover is to be expected. For many, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s, but it will be a touch cooler for those who see thicker amounts of cloud cover.

Cloud cover thins heading into Friday . It will bring near seasonal conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Relatively low humidity will make for a more fall-like feel as high pressure sets up.

Clear skies continue into Saturday. By Sunday night and into Monday, the first day of fall, rain chances are on the rise as another front looks to roll in. Rainfall much needed as a good part of the Commonwealth is abnormally dry.