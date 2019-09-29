Megan James' Forecast | Heat on repeat

Yesterday a record high temperatures at the Bluegrass Airport was recorded at 96 degrees. That broke the 94 degree record from 1939. There is plenty more heat where that came from.

Sunday will bring even more hot and humid conditions to the Commonwealth. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with noticeable humidity. With that heat and humidity a shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, but not highly likely. The record high for today is 97 degrees set back in 1953. This one will be a bit more challenging to beat.

Heading into the new week, the stretch of hot days continues. Highs remain in the lower 90s for Monday through Wednesday with the almost daily chance for an isolated afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most stay dry.

On Thursday a cold front is set to roll on through. This increases the chance for a shower or thunderstorm but also brings temperature relief. For Friday and Saturday temperatures look to trend well near average in the lower to middle 70s. A big change from this heat wave!