Megan James' Forecast | Here comes another cool down!

It is going to be another comfortable day across the Bluegrass. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s today, which is just a tad above average for mid-October. We will see some sunshine today, then a few clouds move in as a cold front pushes in from the west in the evening hours.

Rain will be on the increase overnight along the cold front boundary, moving west to east. The bulk of the rain is expected to be overnight, but a few showers will continue into the morning hours, especially for eastern Kentucky. Behind the cold front temperatures will take quite the dip. Wednesday highs will be in the lower 50s for most, but some areas that stay cloudier than others may not make it out of the upper 40s.

Thursday morning low temperatures will be near freezing, bringing the potential for the second frost of the season. High temperatures will struggle through the afternoon hours too, staying in the middle 50s. Friday morning will feature more near-freezing temperatures.

Conditions warm up as we head into the new weekend with a chance for storms on Sunday and into the new week.