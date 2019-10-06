Megan James' Forecast | Here comes the rain!

The rain is FINALLY here! The majority of the Commonwealth is in a moderate to severe drought after September was the driest month on record. Any rainfall is much needed, but with a few quick downpours possible we will have to watch for slick road conditions in some places. 1-2 inches of rain is expected but locally higher amounts are possible.

Rain showers will stick around throughout Sunday and into Monday. Highs for Sunday will be in the lower 70s for most, but Monday high temperatures will be struggling to make it much past 60 degrees.

After a cool Monday, we will see a stretch of fairly seasonal weather for a few days. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with dry skies Tuesday-Thursday.

By Friday another chance for rain is on the way. A cold front is likely to bring a few showers and thunderstorms with it, as well as cooler temperatures. Behind the cold front, high temperatures for Saturday likely stay in the 50s with the first frost possible with morning lows.