Megan James' Forecast | Hot temps and isolated storms

It is going to be another sizzling day across the Bluegrass with temperatures quickly on the climb throughout the day. By midday, temperatures will already be in the middle to upper 80s with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Heat indices will range from the middle to upper 90s. Stay hydrated and take care! An afternoon thunderstorm or two is possible, but chances will be very isolated.

As the new week starts, more of the same is to be expected. Monday high temperatures will also be around 90 degrees. Humidity will remain rather high, still bringing the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Tuesday looks to be fairly on par with Monday, and then upper 80s for Wednesday.

Wednesday a cold front starts to push through the Commonwealth. It will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms that are a bit more widespread than in recent days.

By Thursday relief is in sight. A few showers will likely linger after the cold front, but temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 80s. It should feel much more comfortable than the beginning of the week as we head into Friday and Saturday.