Megan James' Forecast | Is it really the end of December?

It's another unseasonably warm day out across the Bluegrass. Temperatures are near 50 by midday and reach into the middle 50s for a lot of folks by the afternoon. Later into the evening hours there is a slight chance of rain on the southern edge of the state. A few of these showers could last into Monday morning. Most areas stay dry.

To kick off the new week we will continue our warm-for-December trend. Highs again will be in the middle 50s with some sunshine in the mix.

Our pattern as a whole for the next 7 days holds steady in the middle to even UPPER 50s. There is no chance for a white Christmas at this point, but enjoy the more comfortable weather!