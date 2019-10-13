Megan James' Forecast | Mild and dry

After a chilly start to the day, with patchy frost in some places, temperatures rebound quickly after sunrise. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs climbing to the middle 60s. That is fairly seasonal and comfortable for mid-October considering that the average high is now 68 degrees.

Monday looks to be about the same temperature-wise with a few passing clouds in the skies. Morning lows will start out a touch less brisk, around 40 degrees.

By Tuesday, clouds are on the increase as a cold front starts to inch closer to the Bluegrass. Highs will be around 70 degrees before another cool down.

Behind the cold front, a few chilly showers are expected for Wednesday. Conditions dry out by the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to get past the middle 50s. Cool temperatures continue into Thursday before rebounding to seasonal heading into the weekend.