Megan James' Forecast | Mild before more warm days

It is shaping up to be another mild day for this Saturday. Throughout the day there will be a bit of cloud cover around with a few breaks in it later on. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s for most.For the UK game tonight, temperatures for kickoff will be in the lower 70s and then cool down into the middle 60s by the end.

Sunday brings more of the same with high temperatures a few degrees warmer. It will be close to the 80 degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night into Monday morning a few showers could pop up, but most stay dry.

Monday starts a pattern change as a warmer air mass pushes on in. Conditions remain mostly dry as highs push their way back towards seasonal in the lower 80s.

Bigger changes are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday in particular as highs push into the upper 80s. Storm chances look to return by mid-week and through the rest of the work week.