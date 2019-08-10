Megan James' Forecast | Mild before muggy

A cold front to the south of the Bluegrass will greatly help humidity levels today. They will be low, with mild temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It will make for a more comfortable day. Areas near the Tennessee border could pick up on a stray shower early in the day, but the area stays dry for the most part.

Humidity will go back up on Sunday along with temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon with more noticeable humidity. A stray shower is not out of the question, but dry skies are expected.

To kick of the new week Monday will bring a muggy day with highs near 90 degrees. It will make for a steamy day. Isolated storms are possible.

There are multiple storm chances for the upcoming week as a heat and humidity take hold. A cold front on Wednesday provides the chance for more storms as well as a slight cool down for the end of the week.