Megan James' Forecast | Mild for the weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! It is shaping up to be a good looking weekend. temperatures today will make a run towards 50 degrees under sunny skies with the help of southerly winds.

Sunday is looking just a touch warmer in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will be on the increase, though, and thicken up throughout the day. Rain rolls in overnight on Sunday and into the morning hours of Monday. It is rain that will impact your morning commute most likely.

A rain chance sticks with us through the rest of the day Monday and for Tuesday. Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop late in the day, which could trigger the turn over from rain into some snow. We are still a good amount of time out from this event, so uncertainty is there, but we will keep you updated as the time comes closer.