Megan James' Forecast | More April showers

Good morning and happy Sunday! Our chance for April showers returns today. We could see a few scattered showers building on in, especially this afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will sit right around 60 degrees, but a touch cooler through the southern half of the state where rain showers are more likely. Not everyone will see rain, but some areas could.

Moving into Monday morning, scattered showers will push on out. We will see some good sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures warm up a touch more, into the lower to middle 60s with calm winds.

In typical April fashion, a chance for showers remains right around the corner. We have a slight chance Monday night into Tuesday morning and again popping up Wednesday night into Thursday. With our Wednesday/Thursday system we could see some thunderstorms in the mix. Throughout the 7 day forecast, most days will be right around, or above, 60 degrees.