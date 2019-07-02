Megan James' Forecast | More Rain on the Way

Today will be another toasty and humid one. By the afternoon heat indices will be in the middle 90s with actual temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat and humidity brings the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will be a similar day with warmth and humidity continuing. Isolated storms will once again be an afternoon possibility.

The Fourth of July is shaping up to be rather soggy with multiple rain chances. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s.

Another rainy pattern sets up as we head into the upcoming weekend. Showers and storms are likely to produce 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. A cold front is expected to cool temperatures down heading into the new work week.