Megan James' Forecast | More Steamy Temps and PM Storms

We will kick off the weekend with a day very similar to yesterday. High temperatures will reach close to 90 degrees with lunch time temperatures already in the middle 80s. It will be a muggy day with isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon hours again.

Sunday is expected to be similar temperature-wise with highs in the upper 80s. There will not be a lack of humidity again, and afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will once again be a possibility. However, expect to see more dry time than not.

The upcoming week features the same typical summer pattern with daily chances for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures for the Fourth of July are still looking seasonal as they are in the middle to upper 80s.