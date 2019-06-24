Megan James' Forecast | More Strong Storms to Kick Off the Week

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with stronger waves coming in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain is expected with some of these storms, posing the risk for flash flooding. Strong winds and small hail are a potential threat as well.

Overnight and into Tuesday, skies start to clear. Tuesday is expected to be a partly sunny day with more dry time than not, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question.

A mostly dry and summer-like pattern sets up for the rest of the work week with high temperatures in the middle 80s and the chance for afternoon, pop-up showers and thunderstorms.