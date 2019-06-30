Megan James' Forecast | More of the Same on the Way

Happy Sunday! Today high temperatures are expected to climb their way back into the upper 80s once again. This, combined with a decent amount of humidity, provides the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop-up in the afternoon hours and into the evening.

Mostly clear skies kick off the new work week tomorrow morning with warm and muggy conditions to start the day. Again, we will see high temperatures close to 90 degrees. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is not out of the question.

The rest of the week will feature the same trend: warm and humid with the daily chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. There will be more dry time than not, and these are NOT expected to be wash out events.