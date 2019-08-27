Megan James' Forecast | More showers before mild weather

The first half of Tuesday brings some dry time with the chance for an isolated shower after much rain fell across the Commonwealth yesterday. By this afternoon as yet another cold front pushes back in, rain chances will pick up. Rain, heavy at times, is expected as this system pushes through during the evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. As far as temperatures go, they will be warmer than yesterday but still below average. Highs will be around the 80 degree mark.

Heading into the early hours of Wednesday a few lingering showers are possible. For the most part we will see quick clearing as this system rolls on out. Morning lows will be cool in the lower 60s for some and 50s for others. Skies will clear during the day leaving mostly sunny conditions.

Sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s, lower 80s stick around for Thursday and Friday as well. It could be a few crisp mornings with low temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Rain chances will be on the increase over the weekend once again as another cold front starts to march closer to the Bluegrass for Sunday.