Megan James' Forecast | More steamy days ahead

A few afternoon isolated storms will dissipate as we head into Saturday night. Low temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees with some early morning fog possible in low-lying areas.

It will be another quick warm up for Sunday day. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s by midday with afternoon highs topping out just over 90 degrees. Factoring in the high humidity, "feels like" temperatures will be in the middle 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon hours.

The same pattern continues into the upcoming week. More days close to 90 degrees with humidity and isolated storm chances are on tap Monday through Wednesday.

A cold front changes up our pattern on Wednesday and brings some much needed relief. As it rolls through, it will likely stir up some showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures return to being more comfortable, less humid. Thursday through the end of the week highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Low temperatures are expected near 60.