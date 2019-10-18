Megan James' Forecast | More weather-makers on the move

Happy Friday! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9am this morning. It is a chilly start to the day, but temperatures warm up to much more mild conditions by the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be chilly but mostly clear for Friday night football games.

Saturday is shaping up to be a typical fall day with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s. Overnight a system coming from the gulf looks to work its way up towards the northeast, and with it we could see a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for rain is greater in upcoming days.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be comfortable and just a touch above seasonal as they reach the lower to middle 70s.

Monday brings our next pattern change. A cold front is set to roll through in the afternoon hours, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms stick around through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Behind it temperatures will drop.

An active stretch of weather looks to continue to round out the 7 day forecast.