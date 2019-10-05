Megan James' Forecast | Much needed rain and cool temperatures

It is going to be a breezy and warm start to the weekend across the Bluegrass. High temperatures will work their way above average as they reach the lower 80s for northern Kentucky and middle 80s for southern Kentucky. A shower or thunderstorm is possible through the southeastern part of the state.

By Sunday a better chance for rain rolls in. Highs will stay rather seasonal in the lower 70s with spotty showers through the day and a better chance through the evening hour. The majority of the rain will stick to eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Rain continues into Monday morning as a cold front rolls through.

Highs for Monday likely do not escape the lower 60s with a few lingering showers. 1-2 inches of rain is expected from Sunday though Monday evening.

High temperatures look to stick near seasonal over the next 7 days with dry time Tuesday-Thursday. By Friday another cold front is set to roll through with more rain chances. Temperatures look to dip behind that cold front. Stay tuned...