Megan James' Forecast | Muggy with a chance of storms

Good morning and happy Sunday! It is going to be another day with a very similar weather set up to yesterday. To kick off this morning, most of us are in the middle 60s with dry skies. Thunderstorms from last night have moved out, but the potential is back this afternoon for even more.

Afternoon highs in the middle 80s with noticeable humidity will put our heat indices close to 90. Make sure to stay hydrated! That heat and humidity will also help fire up the chance to see scattered thunderstorms once again.

This June-like pattern will continue for the majority of the next 7 days. Highs stick in the lower to middle 80s with that lingering storm chance. Lows in the 60s. Friday a cold front looks to push through, dropping our temperatures back into the 70s for Saturday.​