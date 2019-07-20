Megan James' Forecast | One more scorching hot one

It is another HOT one out there today. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the western half of the bluegrass with the rest of our area under an excessive heat advisory.

High temperatures by the afternoon likely break into the lower 90s with plenty of humidity. "Feels like" temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Make sure to keep hydrated and stay safe!

With this heat and humidity, isolated thunderstorms are going to be a potential again by the afternoon hours.

Expect a few more storms across the bluegrass for Sunday. Heat and humidity continue with high temperatures a few degrees cooler.

On Monday a cold front is going to roll across the region, bringing big changes with it. Eyes are on the potential for storms on Monday. Otherwise, temperatures will be much more mild. Highs are expected near 80.

The rest of the 7 day forecast features temperatures much on the cooler side. It will be feeling like autumn with HIGH temperatures in the middle 70s/lower 80s and LOWS dropping below 60.