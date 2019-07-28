Megan James' Forecast | Pattern changes ahead

Today will be a typical July day. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon after a comfortable start to the morning. It will be a mostly dry day, but with more humidity than yesterday an isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question.

Monday will be mostly dry during the daytime hours as highs warm up into the middle 80s again. A cold front moves through overnight bringing with it the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will bring off and on showers and thunderstorms. There will be some dry time during the day. The cold front that moved through Monday night will take a toll on temperatures. Highs will struggle to break 80 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorm changes linger throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain below average before a slight warm up heading into the new weekend.