Megan James' Forecast | Rain moves back in... again

Good morning and happy Saturday! Yesterday we saw dry skies for most of the day, but the rain has returned. It is going to be a soggy day out there across the Bluegrass as light to moderate rain is expected throughout much of the day and into the overnight hours. We are looking at about a half inch to inch of rain with this event. Highs for the day will be chilly, in the middle 40s through central Kentucky- a touch warmer south and a touch chillier north. Northern KY could possibly see a flurry or two.

Photo: Pixabay

Sunday we dry out. Highs for the day reach near 50 degrees as we see clouds clearing out throughout the day. Enjoy the dry time while it is here, because it is a springy, stormy set up for the new week.

We stay mostly dry for Monday, but our chance for a few showers and thunderstorms goes up on Tuesday and sticks with us through the end of the week. As far as rainfall totals go, the GFS and EURO are throwing down a few inches over the state of Kentucky, so flooding issues could be something to watch.

