Megan James' Forecast | Rain moves out, cold moves in

Rain showers and thunderstorms will move out through the morning hours across the Bluegrass. A few showers could still linger over eastern Kentucky through the later morning hours. By midday things start to dry out. Highs warm up to the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Cropped File Photo: Jim Pennucci / CC BY 2.0

Overnight lows heading into Thursday morning will drop into the middle 30s. A few areas could pick up on some frost, but the better chance is Friday morning. Thursday temperatures will reach the middle 50s again, which is still about 10 degrees below average for mid-October.

Friday morning will be cold with lows near freezing for most, and even in the 20s for parts of western Kentucky. It will be a quick warm up throughout the day as highs reach the 60s by the afternoon.

Temperatures warm up to comfortable highs in the middle 70s for the weekend. Saturday is looking dry, but thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday.