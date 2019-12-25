Megan James' Forecast | The spring feel sticks around

Good morning and Merry Christmas! If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, more is in store for today. Highs warm up into the lower 60s for a lot of folks. We will see more sunshine that not on top of that. Enjoy the day!

It will be a similar story for our Thursday. Some sunshine and highs in the 60s stick with us after morning lows near 40. Friday looks to be one of the last days continuing this pattern before changes roll on in. Highs for the day reach near 60 and clouds will be on the increase.

Moving into the weekend we will start to see some of those changes. For Saturday a warm front provides the chance for rain late after another 60 degree day. Rain chances look better for Sunday before a cold front swings in, knocking temperatures back below average to start the new week.