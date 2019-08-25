Megan James' Forecast | Rain rolls back in

Sunday will be dry for the better part of the day. Highs will remain mild again today reaching near 80 degrees. As moisture starts to filter back in from the Gulf of Mexico, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and thunderstorm chances are on the rise heading into Sunday night and Monday morning as that moisture becomes more prominent.

Monday day will be another mild day temperature-wise. Areas with showers around more may not even reach 60 degrees while some will climb into the upper 70s that see more sunshine. Showers and storms will be around throughout the day. Localized heavy rain will be possible at times.

Showers and storms stick around for Tuesday as a cold front closes in on the Bluegrass. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s yet again. Locally heavy rainfall is still a possibility.

Heading into Wednesday morning a few showers could still linger. Wednesday afternoon will be mild in the middle to upper 70s with skies clearing.

A calm and mild pattern sets up from Wednesday afternoon extending into Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the crisp 50s.