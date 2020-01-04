Megan James' Forecast | Rain and a brief winter feel

Happy Saturday morning! It has been quite rainy for the past two days, and today more continues. Fog is possible through the morning hours. Throughout the day, we likely see rain up until the later afternoon and early evening. We could see a few snow flakes in the mix, but little to no accumulation is expected throughout central Kentucky. In the higher elevations in eastern and southeastern Kentucky, slightly higher amounts are possible.

The rain/snow mix clears out heading into the morning hours of Sunday, leaving us mostly sunny for the day. Highs reach the lower to middle 40s, which is fairly seasonal for this time of year. Our average high right now is 41 degrees.

The new week brings a few more chances for rain and snow. Monday night we are looking at a wintry mix with rain and snow hanging on into Tuesday. That system looks to exit early Wednesday. Friday we are watching for another rain chance.

