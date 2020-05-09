Megan James' Forecast | Record breaking cold Saturday morning

Good morning and happy Sunday! It's not just chilly, it is a COLD start to the day. Morning lows are record setting in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lexington has dipped below 31 degrees- the record set all the way back in 1923. That new record low stands at 29 degrees. The daytime hours today won't provide much relief in terms of temperature. We stay chilly in the lower 50s for highs.

However, there is relief in sight. Tomorrow we make a jump up to 60 degrees after a frosty morning. It will still be on the cooler side, especially for May, but it is an improvement over a chilly Saturday. A few rain showers are possible later in the day and as we head into Monday.

The start of the new week is chilly again. Low 50s for highs on Monday and overnight, into Tuesday morning, we rival a record low set in 1938 of 36 degrees. 34 for the low is the forecast.

After that, it is uphill from there. We gradually warm back up into the 60s and 70s throughout the end of the week. Spring like storm chances look to return as well.