Megan James' Forecast | Scattered weekend storms

It is going to be a seasonal Saturday as high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some could produce locally heavy rains. The majority of the isolated activity with be around central, eastern, and southern Kentucky.

More of the same is on the way for Sunday. Isolated storms could produce heavy rains yet again. Highs for Sunday will also be in the middle 80s.

Storm chances decrease a bit heading into Monday and Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures continue for both of those days.

Wednesday brings a cold front that is expected to roll through the Commonwealth. A few showers could pop-up. Otherwise, temperatures take a tumble back below average heading into the end of the week.