Megan James' Forecast | Seasonal Before Storms Return

Today will be a seasonal day as high temperatures reach the middle 80s. Some areas could see temperatures towards the upper 80s. Humidity will remain rather low, so dry conditions are to be expected. Partly sunny skies stick around into the evening hours.

Tomorrow will be another summer-like day. Humidity will be slightly higher, but not overwhelming. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

For the most part, Monday day looks to be dry. A low pressure system featuring a cold front pushes closer to the Commonwealth. As this system begins to move through Monday night and into Tuesday day, there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

These two days will not be a wash out event, and it will not be constantly rainy. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms, but others on the more dry side.

After the cold front pushes through, temperatures fall again. High temperatures will struggle to pass 80 degrees Tuesday-Thursday.