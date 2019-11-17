Megan James' Forecast | Seasonal before a pattern change

After patchy morning fog lifts, cool temperatures turn into a fairly seasonal Sunday. Through eastern Kentucky temperatures warm up into the lower 50s, with temperatures in the upper 40s through the western half of the state. Sunshine sticks with us through the morning hours, but clouds roll back in through the afternoon and evening hours.

Cloud cover overnight keeps temperatures from falling off quite as much heading into Monday morning. We will kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies. We have a slight chance to see some sprinkles through the afternoon, and a flurry or two is possible as temperatures drop.

A few sprinkles are possible for Tuesday as well as temperatures stick below average.

Temperatures warm up for Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front rolls through. That cold front looks to bring some rain, and timing dependent, some flurries. We will keep our eyes on it throughout the week.