Megan James' Forecast | Severe Easter storms

Good morning and happy Sunday! Happy Easter! Today is a First Alert Weather Day and one that we need to keep a close eye on. We already have a few showers pushing into our area, and will see showers here or there throughout the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs warm up into the middle 60s. On top of that we will have very gusty conditions- wind gusts as strong as 40mph. That's before the true severe threat even arrives.

Tonight is our biggest threat for severe weather. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely into the early morning hours of Monday. Gusty, severe thunderstorm winds, of 60mph and up are highly likely. Hail is a possibility, and so is localized flooding issues with bouts of heavy rain. The threat for tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Storms clear out on Monday morning. Behind it temperatures take a dive back into the upper 40s for Monday afternoon. Lows will be near freezing for the next few days, which combined with slight rain chances, means a few flurries could be possible.