Megan James' Forecast | Soggy then slushy

Happy Friday! It is already a soggy start to the day out across the Bluegrass. Rain, coming down heavy at times, will stick with us through the better half of the day, starting to taper off mid-afternoon. A chance will remain for the rest of the day. We are looking at about half an inch to an inch of additional rainfall. Daytime highs reach the middle 40s with southeasterly winds around 10 mph.

A few showers are still possible overnight and into Saturday. As temperatures drop near freezing, some areas could see a wintry mix or light snow. As the day warms up, we likely transition back to rain with any remaining showers. Highs for the day will sit in the middle 30s.

We stay in the middle to upper 30s for Sunday with a slight chance to see some morning flurries. The rest of the 7 day remains either a touch above or below average with the next weather system looking to roll on in for Wednesday.

