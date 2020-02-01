Megan James' Forecast | Spring-like days ahead

Good morning and happy Saturday! The weekend is here, and to kick it off we are dealing with a few light showers. On top of that, dense and patchy fog is reducing visibility across much of the state- especially in low lying areas. Give yourself some extra time on the roads this morning. A few showers stick with us here and there for the afternoon as high temperatures make a slow crawl into the middle 40s.

Conditions start to improve after today. Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day features a clearing of skies and a good amount of sunshine. On top of that, temperatures will be making a run at the 60 degree mark. Will spring stick around or will Punxsutawney Phil predict a return of old man winter?

At least for the short term Monday continues the spring-like pattern. Clouds will be on the increase with temperatures near 60 again. Rain creeps in overnight and takes hold for Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to trend well above average, and very rainy on top of it. Then, temperatures look to take a turn on Thursday as rain continues.

