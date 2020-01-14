Megan James' Forecast | Spring-like rain and thunderstorm chances

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Rain has returned to our forecast once again. Out the door this morning we have rain showers and thunderstorms through the central, southern, and eastern parts of the state. A few thunderstorms could bring heavy rain at times and we are seeing some lightning. Those clear out around midday. Noon temperatures will already be in the middle 50s with afternoon highs reaching well above average, around 60 degrees.

We have even more rain chances in our forecast going forward. For tomorrow, Wednesday, rain is possible in the morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternooon. A few could be strong. We have a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats being heavy rain at times and gusty winds. It's going to be a spring-like feeling day on top of that with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 60s. The record for Wednesday is 68, and we are looking to be just a couple of degrees shy. But we will come close.

Temperatures drop behind Wednesday evenings could front, bringing back a typical-January feel for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. After more rain chances and slightly above average temps for Friday and Saturday, winter returns on Sunday with a shot of cold air. Early indications have the cold sticking with us for a while after Sunday.

