Megan James' Forecast | Spring-like storms for Meteorological Spring

Good morning and happy Saturday! Lots of us saw snow overnight last night. For most, it is very light and powdery and easy to brush off your car's windshield. Throughout the morning hours we will continue to see snow showers working their way out of eastern Kentucky. Behind it will be some sunshine, but still a rather chilly day. Highs reach near 40 for the afternoon.

Early march brings spring-like storms

Sunday will bring a chilly morning in the 20s, and then a very pleasant feeling rest of the day. Clouds return, but high temperatures climb all the way up to around 60 degrees. Not bad for the first day of meteorological spring!

Rain rolls in overnight and sticks with us for the morning commute on Monday. We will see a stormy pattern setting up for the better half of the week. Rain totals throughout southeastern Kentucky look to be the heaviest with the rainy week ahead. Flooding and high water issues could become an issue to an already flood-prone area.

