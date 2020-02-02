Megan James' Forecast | Spring-like temps, then rain

Good morning and happy Sunday! It's Groundhog Day and Super Bowl LIV! Will Phil see his shadow and we get six more weeks of winter? It's possible... but our 7-day forecast has quite a few spring-like days in it.

We kick off a warm trend today with highs flirting with 60 degrees. A southwest breeze at 10-15 mph will be gusting up to 40 mph later on. Skies will stay mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend.

To kick off the new week, temperatuares remain mild. Middle 40s to start the day will warm up all the way into the middle 60s for the afternoon. Clouds will start to filter back in ahead of a front moving through, bringing rain chances for much of the 7-day forecast.

That rain will start to push in overnight and into Tuesday morning. It will be a soggy week as the rain sticks with us through the end of the week. Temperatures take a turn downward on Thursday. We will be watching the chance for a wintry mix and the possibility of light snow.

